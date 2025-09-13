Sabah flood evacuees rise to 391 as Penampang numbers increase

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah has increased to 391 people from 126 families this evening.

This represents an increase from the 378 people from 117 families reported earlier today according to the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee.

Penampang recorded the increase with 244 evacuees from 76 families now sheltered there.

Beaufort saw a decrease in numbers with 147 people from 50 families currently displaced.

Three temporary relief centres in Penampang are housing the affected residents.

The Penampang Sports Complex shelters 39 people from nine families.

Dewan Huguan Siau accommodates 146 people from 48 families.

Sekolah Kebangsaan St Paul Kolopis provides shelter for 59 people from 19 families.

All Beaufort evacuees have been relocated to the permanent relief centre in Selagon.

A total of 22 villages have been affected by the flooding incident.

Fourteen affected villages are located in Penampang district.

Eight villages in Beaufort district have been impacted by the floods. – Bernama