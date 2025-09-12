Sabah flood victims rise to 409 as search continues for landslide victim

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims evacuated in Sabah has risen significantly to 409 people from 110 families this morning.

This marks a sharp increase from the 154 people from 54 families who were in relief centres as of last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee confirmed that 255 people from 56 families were evacuated in the Penampang district.

Another 154 people from 54 families were moved to safety in the Beaufort district.

In Penampang, victims are being housed across four separate temporary relief centres to manage the influx.

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Datuk Peter Mojuntin is currently sheltering 99 students displaced by the flooding.

The Penampang Sports Complex has taken in 95 people from 44 different families.

Huguan Siau Hall is providing refuge for 34 individuals across seven families.

Sekolah Kebangsaan St Paul Kolopis is accommodating 27 people from five families.

All flood victims in Beaufort have been placed at the Selagon permanent relief centre.

A total of 22 villages are currently affected by flooding across both districts.

Fourteen villages in Penampang and eight villages in Beaufort are experiencing flood conditions.

Search and rescue efforts continue for a 97-year-old man buried in a landslide in Kampung Sarapung, Penampang.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department reported significant challenges in reaching the incident site.

The route remains blocked due to ongoing flooding and landslide debris.

Rescue teams had to trek three kilometres on foot to access the scene.

The operation is being conducted jointly with police and other agencies.

Villagers from the local community are also assisting in the search efforts. – Bernama