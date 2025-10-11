Sabah gets RM6.9 billion in Budget 2026 for development and electricity

PAPAR: The RM6.9 billion development allocation for Sabah in Budget 2026 demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to the state’s progress.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Ali stated the allocation includes RM1.2 billion to ensure stable electricity supply in Sabah.

He detailed that RM880 million is allocated for tariff support, fuel subsidies, and large-scale solar incentives, an increase from RM700 million in 2025.

A further RM189.8 million is allocated for Rural Electricity Supply projects under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

Armizan added that RM128 million is set aside for electricity supply connection projects by the Sabah Electricity Supply Special Project Team.

The Papar MP spoke after witnessing a Memorandum of Understanding signing for 10Star Cinemas development between WSG Properties and WK Konsortium.

He said the allocation shows the federal government’s commitment to resolving Sabah’s unstable electricity supply.

This commitment persists despite the 2024 regulatory authority transfer from the Energy Commission to the Sabah Energy Commission.

Armizan also highlighted a RM1 billion allocation to improve water supply in the state.

The water projects include pipe installation in Tawau and pipe replacement in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, and Putatan.

He confirmed these projects are currently being implemented and expected for completion next year. – Bernama