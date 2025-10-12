Sabah government strengthens sports sector with facilities and incentives

TAWAU: The Sabah Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to strengthening and advancing the state’s sports sector through the construction and provision of various sports facilities across the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state government’s commitment is also reflected through incentives awarded to athletes who bring pride to Sabah and Malaysia.

He expressed hope to see more Sabah athletes excel on national and international stages.

He highlighted Sabah’s proven capability in producing quality athletes as demonstrated by high jumper Farrel Glen Felix Jerus, silat exponent Merrywati Manuil, archer Evan Rich Chong and boxer Jonathan John.

These athletes serve as proof that Sabah’s young talents can be the pride of both the state and the nation.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the organisation of the Sabah Games reflects the government’s continued efforts to ensure the state does not run short of new sporting talent.

The event also serves as a platform to identify and nurture future athletes for higher-level competitions.

He expressed hope that SAGA would grow into a prestigious sporting carnival that encourages broad community participation.

The Chief Minister also hopes SAGA will foster a stronger sporting culture across Sabah.

He urged all SAGA XI participants in Tawau to compete with discipline and a strong spirit of sportsmanship.

Hajiji encouraged athletes to use the event as a platform to improve their performance.

A total of 9,588 athletes and officials from 30 districts in Sabah are taking part in the 11th Sabah Games in Tawau.

The competition features 23 sports and 217 events. – Bernama