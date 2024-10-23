Sabah JBPM receives 33 fallen tree emergency calls over five days

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has received a total of 33 emergency calls regarding fallen trees over the past five days, up until 7 this morning, due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, said its director Farhan Sufyan Borhan.

He said that the emergency calls came from 14 districts across Sabah, with the highest number recorded in Kota Belud, which had seven calls. This was followed by Tuaran with five calls and Putatan with four. Kunak and Penampang each reported three calls, while Keningau and Papar had two calls each.

He added that Kota Kinabalu, Tambunan, Sandakan, Beluran, Tawau, Kudat, and Kuala Penyu each recorded one call.

“Sabahans are advised to always remain vigilant, and be prepared for unpredictable weather changes, which could lead to flood disasters and fallen trees, due to heavy rain and thunderstorms,” he said in a statement, today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an advisory on Tropical Storm Trami, which was detected 1,281 kilometres (km) northeast of Kudat, causing continuous rain and strong winds in Sabah.

MetMalaysia said that the tropical storm was located at latitude 15.7 north and longitude 124.4 east, about 395km northeast of Manila, the Philippines.