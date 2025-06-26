Sabah leads Malaysia in environmental policy for sustainable development

TUARAN: Sabah has consistently placed environmental conservation at the forefront of its sustainable development strategy, according to State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Christina Liew.

Speaking at the World Environment Day 2025 celebration, Liew stressed the importance of integrating environmental standards into all development plans to balance ecological and social sustainability. The state’s commitment is reflected in the ongoing execution of Action Plans under the Sabah State Policy on the Environment 2019, implemented by multiple government agencies.

“In 2017, the Sabah State Policy on the Environment was introduced, complementing the Environment Protection Enactment 2002 as our guiding framework,” Liew said in a speech delivered by Deputy Permanent Secretary Mary Isidore Malangking.

Environmental education remains a priority, fostering awareness and behavioural change to support conservation. Sabah made history as the first Malaysian state to adopt an Environmental Education Policy in 2009, consolidating stakeholder efforts for impactful initiatives.

Key achievements include the 2003 launch of Sekolah Rakan Alam Sekitar (SERASI) and the 2005 formation of the Sabah Environmental Education Network. Additionally, the Environment Protection Department recently developed educational materials, including videos, modules, and board games, to enhance engagement and accessibility.