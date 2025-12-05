KEPALA BATAS: Barisan Nasional (BN) will refine a proposal to form a grand coalition with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to face the next Sabah state election, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said this includes addressing any points of difference between the three coalitions.

“It is primarily to ensure that the seats we contest do not overlap with one another,” he told reporters after officiating at the declaration ceremony of Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi here today.

Yesterday, in Tawau, Sabah, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH chairman, said that cooperation between PH, BN and GRS in the Sabah election is crucial to guarantee political stability at both the national and state levels.

So far, according to Anwar, discussions among Sabah PH, Sabah BN and GRS are still ongoing and have yet to be finalised, while the previous statement on Sabah PH-BN cooperation for the state polls only involves the two coalitions and does not yet include GRS.

Last Saturday, Unity Government Secretariat chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in a joint statement that PH and BN had agreed to work together in facing the next Sabah election.