Sabah produces local tocotrienol to reduce vitamin E imports

KUNAK: The local production of Tocopherol under the brand name Sawit Kinabalu Tocotrienols (SKT3) demonstrates Sabah’s innovative approach to transforming palm oil resources into high-technology products.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that the brand will be marketed soon, highlighting Malaysia’s historical reliance on importing millions of kilograms of Vitamin E annually.

He stated that local tocotrienol production will reduce import dependency while creating new opportunities in the nutraceutical market and improving Malaysian health.

This initiative will generate significant economic opportunities for oil palm producers by boosting value-added product development.

The opening of the Kunak Lipids Sdn Bhd Phytonutrient Extraction Plant strategically positions Sabah to meet international oleochemical market demands.

Hajiji emphasised that the plant reflects Sawit Kinabalu Group’s commitment to diversifying operations beyond raw commodity production.

This expansion aligns with the State Government’s goal to strengthen the oil palm industry’s value chain and maintain Sabah’s leadership in the high-value downstream sector.

The plant will serve as a key catalyst for state revenue and provide skilled job opportunities for local residents.

This development will further strengthen Sabah’s position as a regional hub for oil palm downstream activities. – Bernama