KOTA KINABALU: A total of 4,385 hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) cases were recorded in Sabah between January 1 and April 19, said State Health Department director Dr Maria Suleiman in a statement tonight.

She said that 83 per cent of the cases involved children under seven.

Dr Maria said five districts logged the highest cumulative cases: Kota Kinabalu with 705 cases, followed by Papar (578), Penampang (450), Keningau (431), and Tawau (262).

According to her, these cases are mild and only require outpatient treatment, with no admissions to the intensive care unit or fatalities recorded.

She said the majority of HFMD infections occurred at home or in early childhood education centres such as nurseries, kindergartens, and preschools, with 10 schools reported as clusters.

She added that five schools were ordered closed, while the others saw partial classroom closures for further investigation, cleaning, and disinfection efforts.

She urged the public to take preventive measures, including maintaining personal and environmental hygiene and refraining from sending children with symptoms to childcare centres or public places to curb the spread of the infection.