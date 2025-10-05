KOTA BELUD: The Sabah government today revived the Sabah Rice and Padi Board (LPBS), aiming to increase the state’s rice self-sufficiency level to 30 percent by next year and 60 percent by 2030.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said various initiatives will be implemented through the board to enhance food security and meet local demand, while reducing dependence on imported rice.

“Currently, Sabah produces only about 22.8 percent of its rice needs, resulting in heavy reliance on imports,“ he said at the launch of LPBS and Agrobank’s Padi Planting Takaful Scheme here today.

His speech was delivered by Deputy Chief Minister I and Sabah’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

Hajiji called on relevant state agencies to extend full cooperation to the board, which will take over the development and management of padi cultivation from the Department of Agriculture starting this year, and serve as the regulatory body for both areas moving forward.

Hajiji said the state government will focus on the development and management of padi cultivation across the key districts of Kota Marudu, Tuaran, Tambunan, Keningau, Papar, and Kota Belud, which collectively cover 22,218.35 hectares, involving 16,018 farmers.

He further stated that the government is also implementing several other initiatives, such as promoting hill padi cultivation, thus urging hill landowners to utilise their land to cultivate high-quality rice varieties.

“It is estimated that 13,266 hectares, or 32,767 acres, of hill land are suitable for padi cultivation, involving 15,617 farmers,” he said, adding that if fully developed, these areas have the potential to yield up to 30,424 metric tonnes of hill padi annually.

Drawing a comparison to Sarawak’s well-known Bario rice, Hajiji said Sabah has its own distinctive hill padi varieties as well, such as Adan rice from Long Pasia, Sipitang, as well as those from Ranau, Kudat, and Pitas, which are gaining popularity.

“I assure you that the state government remains fully committed to revitalising idle padi fields and increasing local rice production,” he said, calling on government-linked companies to develop their unused land for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Hajiji encouraged farmers to take advantage of the Padi Planting Takaful Scheme, which provides insurance protection.

Under the scheme, Malaysian padi farmers aged 18 and above, cultivating in designated areas, registered under the Federal Government Fertiliser Scheme, and holding an Agrobank account, will be covered against crop damage caused by natural disasters, pests and diseases.