Sabah UDA Carnival boosts MSME growth with BizFrancais Pernas

PENAMPANG: The Sabah UDA Carnival with BizFrancais Pernas has become a key platform for strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem for MSMEs in the state.

Held at Buhavan Square, the three-day event concludes tomorrow with a focus on expanding market opportunities for local businesses.

A total of 70 entrepreneurs from BizFrancais Pernas and UDA showcased diverse products and services, targeting RM4.25 million in sales.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick highlighted the carnival’s role in fostering conducive market access for entrepreneurs.

He emphasised the ministry’s commitment to developing strategic networks and branding to nurture competitive and sustainable businesses.

The collaboration between UDA and Pernas demonstrates strong synergy among KUSKOP agencies in empowering grassroots entrepreneurs.

“This carnival provides direct services and support to both current and aspiring entrepreneurs,” Ewon said during the opening ceremony.

Under the 13th Malaysia Plan, KUSKOP will prioritise franchise, MSME, cooperative, and social enterprise development in Sabah.

UDA Holdings Bhd President and CEO Johari Shukri Jamil noted the event aligns with the Blue Ocean Strategy, maximising resources for entrepreneurial impact.

Since 2022, the UDA Carnival has served as a key outreach platform for local entrepreneurs.

The partnership with Pernas through BizFrancais reflects a shared commitment to expanding franchise opportunities nationwide.

Johari reaffirmed UDA’s support for KUSKOP’s mission to strengthen Malaysia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. - Bernama