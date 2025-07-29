Sabak Bernam leads Selangor rice production with RM220 million sales

KLANG: Sabak Bernam has been identified as Selangor’s top rice-producing district, contributing over 60 per cent of the state’s total rice sales, according to the 2024 Selangor Agricultural Census Interim Report.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin revealed that rice cultivation in Sabak Bernam spans 24,098 hectares, generating RM220.1 million in sales.

“This district also leads in agricultural holdings, with 9,296 out of 37,117 statewide,“ he said during the report’s launch.

The district recorded the largest planted (44,123 hectares) and harvested (43,287 hectares) areas, driving RM1.64 billion in agricultural sales.

Statewide data showed 95.6 per cent of holdings are individually owned, predominantly by farmers aged 46 and above (77.3 per cent).

Mohd Uzir highlighted concerns over ageing farmers, noting nearly half are above 60.

“The sector relies on tradition and expertise, but attracting youth is critical for sustainability,“ he added.

The livestock subsector posted RM3.16 billion in sales, while fisheries contributed RM1.39 billion.

Aquaculture, including ornamental fish, added RM196.4 million.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari launched the report, attended by state Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim. – Bernama