Sabak Bernam student fall: MOE probes possible bullying, fighting elements

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education is conducting an internal investigation into a Form Three student’s fall from a school dormitory third floor in Sabak Bernam.

Director-General of Education Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad stated the ministry is examining possible elements of bullying, fighting, or other contributing factors.

“We are not jumping to conclusions about bullying,” he said during a special press conference.

The ministry is fully cooperating with police in their comprehensive investigations into the incident.

Mohd Azam confirmed the MOE will check the school’s compliance with Safe School Guidelines, including procedures for managing bullying and sexual harassment cases.

He defended the school’s emergency response against allegations of delayed guardian notification, emphasizing student safety as the immediate priority.

“We were informed that the ambulance arrived at 3.20 am and the student reached Sabak Bernam Hospital within 20 minutes,” he explained.

The student has been transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital and remains under sedation with head and brain injuries.

School principal, senior assistant for student affairs, and all wardens have been temporarily reassigned to facilitate investigation and reduce emotional pressure.

The school has been instructed to hold Yasin recitations and special prayers for the student’s recovery and wellbeing.

Selangor police confirmed ongoing investigations under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, with statements being recorded from various parties. – Bernama