Sabak Bernam student stable after dormitory fall, shows positive response

SHAH ALAM: A Form Three student who fell from the third floor of a dormitory in Sabak Bernam remains in stable condition with positive progress.

Selangor Public Health and Environment Executive Councillor Jamaliah Jamaluddin confirmed the student continues receiving treatment in Sungai Buloh Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

She stated that medical staff successfully completed an emergency procedure to control brain pressure within the first 48 hours.

“The student’s condition shows some positive responses as of the third day following treatment,“ Jamaluddin said in a statement.

She urged the public to respect the family’s privacy and avoid spreading speculation that could affect their emotions.

The Selangor State Government expressed sympathy and prayers for the student’s full recovery.

Jamaluddin confirmed that state authorities and health officials will continue monitoring the student’s progress while providing necessary family support.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar had earlier confirmed receiving a report about the incident which occurred on 26 August. – Bernama