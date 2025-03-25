KUALA LUMPUR: The unwavering dedication and sacrifice of members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), who not only serve tirelessly but are always prepared to lay down their lives for the people and the nation, deserve the highest gratitude and appreciation, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadilah Yusof.

He said no amount of wealth in this world could ever repay the invaluable service and sacrifices of the country’s security forces.

“May every drop of sweat shed in service be rewarded with goodness and abundant blessings,“ said Fadillah, also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), in a Facebook post in conjunction with the 218th Police Day celebration today.

He highlighted that the theme “Polis Dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada” (Police and Community Cannot Be Separated) for this year’s celebration is a profound motto upheld by all PDRM officers and personnel in their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people and maintaining public order in the country.

“Thank you, our heroes and heroines. Only Allah SWT can truly reward your sacrifices. Happy 218th Police Day celebration,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised the need to further strengthen the bond between the police and the community, stressing that national security is not solely the responsibility of law enforcement but a shared duty of all Malaysians.

He said every PDRM member carries a responsibility that goes beyond a profession - it is a profound trust that demands courage, dedication, and sincerity.

“I wish all PDRM members a happy 218th Police Day. This institution holds a special place in my heart, bringing back valuable memories and experiences from my time as Home Minister.

“Every moment spent with them deepens my respect and appreciation for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices in preserving peace in the country,“ he shared in a Facebook post.

Ahmad Zahid, also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, expressed his hope that PDRM would continue to stand strong and serve with an unwavering spirit for the sovereignty and well-being of the nation.