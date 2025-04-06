Safari wukuf to assist 80 ill Malaysian pilgrims to perform wukuf

MAKKAH: A total of 80 Malaysian haj pilgrims, who are ill or have health complications, will be taken to perform the wukuf worship at the Plain of Arafah tomorrow, under the Safari Wukuf programme.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that eight special buses, with seats converted into beds, will be used to ensure the comfort and safety of the pilgrims throughout the journey to Arafah.

“A total of 195 welfare and medical workers have been mobilised since midnight last night, to comfort and assist the pilgrims once they arrive at Arafah,” he told media personnel after witnessing the departure of the haj pilgrims to Arafah, here, today.

At the same time, Mohd Na’im said that 385 Sahabat Maktab, who are volunteers among the pilgrims from 11 maktabs, have also been mobilised to support and ensure the smooth execution of this year’s Masya’ir operations.

“I would like to extend my deepest appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to all Lembaga Tabung Haji staff and Sahabat Maktab volunteers, for their unwavering commitment in safeguarding the welfare and safety of our pilgrims,” he said.

He also urged all Malaysians to pray for the smooth execution of the entire Masya’ir operation, and for the continued protection and success of all Malaysian pilgrims in performing their haj pilgrimage.

The Saudi Arabian government has announced that the Wukuf Day falls on Thursday, the 9th day of Zulhijjah (June 5), followed by the celebration of Aidiladha on Friday, June 6.