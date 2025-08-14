Safe internet carnival brings Labuan schools together to promote cyber safety

LABUAN: The Safe Internet Campaign Carnival brought together all 28 primary and secondary schools, 17 primary and 11 secondary, in a large-scale effort to raise cyber safety awareness among students on this duty-free island.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Federal Territories branch director Faisal Hamdi Mohammed Ghouth said the initiative aimed to equip the younger generation with the knowledge and skills to navigate the online world safely and responsibly.

“The landmark event, held recently, marked the first time such a comprehensive programme has been organised in Labuan, involving the active participation of school leaders, teachers, and students.

“We must give our appreciation to the Labuan Education Department and participating schools for their strong commitment, support, and cooperation in making the programme a success.

“Today, the internet is not just a communication tool, but part of our daily lifestyle, offering vast opportunities for learning, interaction, and knowledge exploration. However, these benefits also come with risks and challenges, particularly for the younger generation,” he said in a statement today.

He pointed out that cyberbullying remains one of the most pressing issues among school students in Malaysia, often occurring through social media and messaging platforms.

“Students are also vulnerable to online scams and phishing attempts that can result in financial losses or theft of personal data.

Faisal Hamdi said the campaign emphasises prohibiting children under 13 from owning social media accounts, ensuring internet use is supervised by parents or guardians, raising awareness to prevent the public from becoming victims of online scams, cyberbullying, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and promoting safe and ethical internet usage.

“Early exposure and education are crucial to preparing children for the challenges of the digital world, enabling them to become responsible internet users.

“The message we want to deliver through this campaign is clear: the internet is not our enemy...it is a powerful tool if used correctly.

“However, without proper guidance and control, it can become a threat. This campaign is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to educate the public and build a knowledgeable, ethical, and safe society,” he said.

He also called on all stakeholders, including schools, parents, and the wider community, to work hand in hand in fostering a culture of safe internet use at home, in schools, and across neighbourhoods. - Bernama