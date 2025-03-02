KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has declared that the government must take firm action through diplomatic, legal and defence channels to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and interests.

His Majesty stated that the country’s rights and sovereignty must be defended, even if it concerns just a single coral in the middle of the ocean.

“Firm action through diplomatic, legal and defence channels must be taken to ensure the protection of the nation’s sovereign rights and interests, even if it concerns just a single coral in the middle of the ocean,“ said His Majesty during the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament today.

The opening ceremony took place simultaneously for both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara and was broadcast live through official media channels, local television and online platforms.

In addition, Sultan Ibrahim said the government must be wise in maintaining diplomatic relations with all parties and enhancing strategic cooperation in addressing regional and border issues.

His Majesty also emphasised that Malaysia must remain firm in upholding the principles of peace and opposing terrorism and oppression.

“The war in Gaza must be ended immediately and legal justice must be upheld,“ said Sultan Ibrahim.

Furthermore, in line with Malaysia’s role as the ASEAN Chair this year, the King called for the country to demonstrate its capability in leading and determining the direction of the Southeast Asian region.

This session of the Dewan Rakyat will last for 18 days, during which Members of Parliament will debate the motion of thanks on the royal address for seven days starting from Feb 4, followed by the session for ministerial replies from Feb 19 to 25.

The Dewan Negara will be sitting for 13 days starting from March 3.