Salesman pleads not guilty to RM5.1m glove fraud in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: A salesman has denied allegations of cheating in a RM5.1 million glove sale fraud case dating back five years. P. Dinesh, 36, was charged alongside the director of Aspen Broadway Sdn Bhd for deceiving a buyer into believing 150,000 boxes of Hartalega gloves were available in stock.

The victim transferred RM5.1 million through a law firm after being told the gloves were stored at Hartalega’s warehouse. However, the stock never existed. The transaction was processed via a bank account linked to a law firm appointed by Aspen Broadway.

The alleged offence took place at a condominium in Jalan Tun Ismail on November 9, 2020. Dinesh was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail, whipping, or a fine if convicted.

Sessions Court Judge Azrul Darus granted Dinesh bail at RM100,000 with one surety. He must surrender his passport and report monthly to the police. The next mention is set for July 28.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chow Siang Kong led the prosecution, while lawyer Mohd Akmal Mohd Taufik represented Dinesh. Earlier this year, Aspen Broadway’s director, R. Gopinatan Pillai, faced similar fraud and money laundering charges. - Bernama