SARA aid transactions hit RM110 million in two days nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid programme achieved RM110 million in transactions during its first two days of implementation.

More than 1.7 million recipients nationwide made purchases using their allocated credits during this period.

The Ministry of Finance reported that over 900,000 recipients had spent RM60 million as of 9:30 pm on the second day.

MyKasih’s system capacity received significant enhancements following the initial surge in transactions.

These improvements enabled processing of twenty per cent more transactions on the second day compared to the first.

Some congestion occurred at hypermarkets in urban areas during peak hours between 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm.

MyKasih personnel have been deployed to hypermarkets to resolve issues directly and assist traders.

The ministry advised the public to shop outside peak hours, particularly during weekday mornings.

This strategy aims to ensure smoother transactions and reduce congestion at retail outlets.

The one-off RM100 SARA credit is channeled directly to recipients’ MyKad and remains valid until 31 December.

Recipients can use their credits at more than 7,300 registered retail outlets across Malaysia. – Bernama