Sarawak aims to adopt Nordic financial strategies for economic growth

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called for the state to adopt the disciplined financial practices of Nordic countries to secure long-term economic stability.

He highlighted Finland, Sweden, and Norway as examples of nations excelling in fiscal management despite smaller populations.

“Norway discovered oil in the North Sea much later than Malaysia did in 1910, yet today it is a wealthy nation,“ he said.

Abang Johari noted Norway’s high standard of living as proof of effective financial governance.

“That is why we must closely examine how we manage our finances,“ he added.

Speaking at the Public Sector Financial Transformation Conference 2025, he stressed Sarawak’s need to wisely manage its revenue.

The state government has established the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund to ensure sustainable financial planning.

“Whatever money we have, we do not spend it lavishly,“ he stated.

He emphasised redistributing income, including oil revenue, to benefit the public effectively. – Bernama