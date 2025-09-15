Sarawak allocates land to STU for new building and hostel in Samarahan

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will allocate land in Samarahan to the Sarawak Teachers’ Union for constructing a new facility with hostel accommodation.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced this during the union’s 60th Diamond Jubilee dinner last night.

Samarahan was chosen due to its concentration of higher learning institutions and proximity to Kuching.

The location near Tanjung Embang’s new airport will provide convenient access for all users.

This new facility represents the future development direction for the teachers’ union.

The building will host various activities including courses, seminars, and gatherings.

It aligns with the state’s broader education and infrastructure development agenda.

The Sarawak government also plans to build common science laboratories across districts.

These laboratories will serve schools lacking proper science facilities for chemistry, physics, and biology.

The state government will fully fund the construction of these shared science facilities.

Strategic locations in each district will ensure accessibility for multiple nearby schools.

This initiative aims to enhance science education through practical learning experiences.

The common laboratories will provide crucial hands-on learning opportunities for students.

Both projects demonstrate the government’s commitment to educational development.

The Premier emphasized the importance of proper facilities for effective science education.

These developments support Sarawak’s ongoing educational improvement efforts.

The teachers’ union facility will serve as a central hub for educational activities.

It will provide accommodation for participants attending various programmes.

The strategic location selection considers future growth and accessibility needs.

This allocation represents significant government support for teachers’ professional development.

The projects will contribute to Sarawak’s overall educational infrastructure enhancement. – Bernama