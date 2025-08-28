MyIPO offers RM300 trademark discount, SSM launches Ezbiz 2.0

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has announced two new initiatives through its agencies, the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) and the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), in conjunction with the National and Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pic) said MyIPO will roll out a Trademark Fee Reduction Package under the “Protect Local Brands, Break Into Global Markets” campaign from Sept 1 to Dec 31, 2025.

“The package provides a RM300 discount on registration fees, reducing the cost from RM950 to RM650 per application for individuals, businesses, associations and organisations.

“Each approved registration will be protected for 10 years under intellectual property law,” he told reporters today after launching the National and Malaysia Day 2025 celebration at the ministry level.

Armizan said the initiative aims to encourage greater intellectual property registration while enhancing the competitiveness of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local brands.

He highlighted SME Corp data that shows that 96.1% of business entities in Malaysia are MSMEs, with more than 70% being micro enterprises.

Armizan also launched the Ezbiz On-The-Go 2.0 by SSM, a mobile service that replaces its earlier version to provide faster, easier and more convenient access to services.

“This initiative will expand access based on demand and cater to specific locations when needed.

“The upgraded mobile service features a more contemporary and customer-friendly design, including the use of the latest technology.”

The bus also carries the special registration number 1604, symbolising April 16, 2002, the date of SSM’s establishment.