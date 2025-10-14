Sarawak GOF seizes RM15.6 million in smuggling crackdown

KUCHING: The General Operations Force Sarawak Brigade conducted 27 successful raids under Op Taring from September 27 to October 13, seizing items worth RM15.6 million.

Its commander SAC Lim Bak Phai stated that the statewide operations effectively curbed the smuggling of cigarettes, liquor, controlled items, frozen products, sawn timber, and counterfeit money distribution in border areas and major cities.

He emphasised that these successes demonstrated the efficiency of the intelligence team’s tactical actions and the capabilities of field personnel.

Field personnel not only detected and suppressed smuggling activities but also arrested the individuals involved and seized various vehicles used for the crime.

All detained individuals and seized items were handed over to relevant enforcement agencies under various acts and ordinances.

These include the Customs Act 1967, Control of Supplies Act 1961, Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994, Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, Forests Ordinance 2015, Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 489C of the Penal Code.

Lim added that from January 1 until yesterday, Op Taring recorded 484 cases with total seizures amounting to RM377.7 million.

The operation involved 575 arrests including 446 Malaysians and 129 foreigners.

Authorities also confiscated 306 different types of vehicles throughout the operation period. – Bernama