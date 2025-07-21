Sarawak haze risk rises as biomass burning intensifies outside state

KUCHING: Sarawak may experience haze in the coming days if biomass burning outside the state worsens, warns the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB).

The state’s air quality has shown rising Air Pollutant Index (API) readings since July 19, with 15 areas now in the moderate range.

NREB confirmed no unhealthy API readings yet but noted four hotspots in Sarawak between July 14 and 20.

In contrast, Kalimantan recorded 114 hotspots, 93 in just the last two days.

“The southwest monsoon could bring transboundary haze, worsening Sarawak’s air quality,“ the board stated.

To mitigate risks, NREB has activated its haze operations room, suspended controlled burning permits, and issued open burning prohibitions.

Public awareness campaigns are ongoing, urging reduced outdoor activities and N95 mask use for high-risk groups.

Open burning offenders face fines up to RM100,000 or five years’ jail under Sarawak’s environmental laws.

The public is encouraged to report fires via NREB’s hotline (082-447488 / 082-319500), with whistleblower protections assured. – Bernama