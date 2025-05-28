KUCHING: Sarawak has strong potential to become a regional trade hub through a more intensive implementation of the Free Trade Zone (FTZ) model, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development said Sarawak can draw lessons from the success of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates, where the integration of a modern port with a FTZ attracted over 11,000 companies worldwide and now contributes to 36 per cent of Dubai’s GDP.

He said that in a bid to emulate this success, the Sarawak government is now rolling out the Sarawak Ports Master Plan, a visionary initiative that seeks to transform the state’s ports into engines of economic growth, making Sarawak the gateway to Borneo, the wider region and the global market.

“The plan aims to establish a modern, efficient and integrated port system that is internationally competitive and fully aligned with the state’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“The transformation will be driven by four key pillars: Streamlining governance; Modernising and developing port and FTZ infrastructure; Driving economic diversification; and Enhancing regional and global connectivity,” he said during the winding-up session for his ministry at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Uggah said the Sarawak Ports Master Plan marks a historic first transformative initiative that positions Sarawak as a key player in global trade and logistics.

“More than just a development blueprint, it is a game changer for Sarawak’s economic trajectory, laying the foundation for sustainable growth that goes beyond reliance on natural resources.

“By strengthening our port infrastructure and connectivity, we are creating new opportunities for businesses, empowering local industries, and opening Sarawak to the world,” he added.