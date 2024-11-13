Sarawak police seize drugs worth more than RM300,000 in Matang

KUCHING: Sarawak police seized 10.4 kilograms (kg) of syabu estimated to be worth RM332,800 in a raid conducted at an apartment in Matang on Monday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said during the raid, a 57-year-old local man who tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine was also arrested.

“The total amount of drugs seized could be used by 52,000 addicts and a Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle estimated to be worth RM50,000 was also seized.

“Initial investigations by the police also found that the suspect had a record of past offences under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mancha said the suspect would be remanded for seven days from today until Nov 19 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.