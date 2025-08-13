Sarawak premier calls for peace in South China Sea at ASEAN-China meeting

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea.

He made the remarks during a gala dinner linked to the 24th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

“This region is our shared home and together we have the responsibility to ensure it remains a sea of peace and prosperity,” he said.

Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin was also present at the event.

Abang Johari highlighted the enduring relevance of the Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality (ZOPFAN) inspired by historical leaders.

He pointed to Sarawak’s diverse ethnic groups as proof of Malaysia’s unity in diversity.

“Sarawak’s natural beauty, rich biodiversity and cultural heritage reflect the harmony between its people and nature,” he added.

Amran praised Sarawak’s growing role as a regional economic and sustainability hub.

“With focus on energy connectivity, environmental stewardship and industrial innovation, Sarawak is not keeping pace with regional developments but also helping shape ASEAN’s sustainable future,” he said.

He also noted Sarawak’s leadership in integrating Borneo into the ASEAN Power Grid. - Bernama