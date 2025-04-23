KUCHING: Sarawak continues to shine as a leading example of unity in diversity for ASEAN, reflecting the very essence of a harmonious and culturally rich Malaysia, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said the Iban philosophy of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ meaning “together in unity” is not merely a slogan but a way of life for Sarawakians, who embody multicultural harmony through their daily practices.

“In Sarawak, this spirit is not just a slogan, but it lives in our community, be it Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Gawai, Deepavali or Christmas, in our multi-religious celebrations that see communities come together as one, no matter their background,” he said at the 33rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting welcoming dinner here tonight.

Tiong also pointed out that Kuching’s recognition as Malaysia’s first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy is a global acknowledgment of the state’s rich culinary heritage, deeply rooted in its multicultural society.

“Tonight, we have carefully selected and prepared a menu for you, featuring a variety of local dishes such as Laksa Sarawak, Mee Kolok, Kampua, Umai and Ayam Pansuh (chicken cooked in bamboo), served at the different food stalls here,” he said.

Tiong further highlighted that Sarawak is known for its diverse cultures and 34 ethnic groups, making it a unique and rich destination for discovery.

“From the traditional tattoos of the Iban warriors to the intricate beadwork of the Orang Ulu, each culture tells its own story without words. Every ethnic group contributes to a vibrant, sacred and living cultural ecosystem,” he added.

The ASCC Council Meeting, which is taking place from April 22 to 26 in Kuching, is a scheduled ministerial-level meeting organised twice a year to discuss key socio-cultural issues in the ASEAN region.

It is attended by representatives from 11 ASEAN countries, namely Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.