Sarawak targets more Japanese for SMM2H

KUCHING: Sarawak holds great potential to attract more Japanese nationals to participate in the Sarawak Malaysia My Second Home (SMM2H) programme, following a rise in the number of tourists from the Land of the Rising Sun visiting the state.

Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the SMM2H programme is already popular among Chinese nationals and could also be promoted to interested Japanese citizens.

“It’s up to them (the Japanese) to see what Sarawak has to offer, but from what I can observe, especially from applicants from Europe or China, they see Sarawak as a safe place with good medical facilities,” he told reporters after attending the Leo Forum organised by the Lions Club here today.

He noted that safety and high-quality medical services are key attractions, particularly for the elderly who are more vulnerable to health issues.

He said the education sector is also a factor that attracts foreigners to join the SMM2H programme, as their children can study at several international schools in Sarawak.

During the winding-up session for his ministry at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly sitting last month, Abdul Karim said a total of 560 applications were approved last year for participation in the SMM2H programme, with another 265 approved as of mid-May this year.

According to him, these approvals have contributed economically to Sarawak in the form of fixed deposits from the participants, amounting to a total of RM176.9 million.