Sarawak targets RM2.06 billion economic impact from 720 business events

KUCHING: Sarawak is targeting to secure 720 business events between 2026 and 2030 under the 13th Malaysia Plan, with a projected total economic impact of RM2.06 billion.

State Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government remains committed to strengthening the business events industry, which has been identified as one of the key economic sectors under the state’s Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“This is why we have increased the subvention fund by 144% since 2021 to attract global events and strengthen homegrown capabilities,” he said in his speech at the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards presentation ceremony.

His speech was read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also the State Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment.

Abang Johari said this commitment is also anchored by the successful completion of the Legacy Impact Master Action Plan, a roadmap that guides Sarawak’s transformation of business events into social, economic and environmental legacies.

He said that with additional investment, Sarawak is committed to securing 50% more business events and ensuring that at least half of them deliver measurable legacies by 2030.

On infrastructure development, he said the government is investing in initiatives to strengthen Sarawak’s capacity to host global events, such as the establishment of AirBorneo, the state-owned airline.

The expansion of the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching and the construction of a new convention centre in Miri are also part of these infrastructure enhancements.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards reflected Sarawak’s readiness to position itself not only as a competitor striving for excellence and innovation, but also as a collaborator working hand in hand with global partners.

“When competition meets collaboration, we unlock the strength to build a future beyond what any of us could achieve alone.

“The Sarawak government will continue to support the business events industry, and I call upon the government sector in Malaysia and across the world to explore the power of business events and legacies as strategic tools for building a stronger and better tomorrow,” he added. – Bernama