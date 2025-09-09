Sarawak to expand solar capacity with floating and ground projects

KUCHING: Sarawak plans to significantly increase its solar energy capacity through both floating and ground-mounted installation projects.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that three specific locations have been selected for detailed feasibility studies.

Murum Reservoir, Bakun, and Padawan will undergo assessments to determine their suitability for solar energy deployment.

These comprehensive studies are scheduled for completion before the end of this current year.

Sarawak is simultaneously progressing studies on cascading run-of-river hydro projects across multiple river basins.

Initial assessments have already identified several promising sites with substantial hydropower generation potential.

The combined hydropower capacity from these identified sites could reach up to 3 gigawatts of generation capacity.

This development represents significant new opportunities for sustainable resource utilization in the region.

Hydropower continues to serve as the fundamental backbone of Sarawak’s overall energy generation mix.

This stable hydropower foundation enables successful integration of other renewable energy sources.

Floating solar projects represent one such complementary renewable energy technology.

The development of emerging green energy solutions including hydrogen and biomass also benefits from this stable base.

Sarawak already operates a 50-megawatt floating solar farm at the Batang Ai Hydroelectric Plant facility.

The state also features a 60-megawatt Sejingkat Battery Energy Storage System installation.

These projects serve as pioneering examples of hybrid and integrated energy solutions.

They effectively enhance overall grid stability while demonstrating technological viability.

The combination of hydro and solar technologies proves particularly effective in practice. – Bernama