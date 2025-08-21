Sarawak to export SG-1 pineapples to China and Singapore next year

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak has reached a new milestone as the state plans to export its own pineapple variety, SG-1 or Sarawak Gold-1, to China and Singapore starting next year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said this achievement demonstrates Sarawak’s capability to develop premium tropical fruit varieties that can compete in international markets.

The achievement also demonstrates that no state or region is left out by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the federal government in implementing programmes or projects related to the national food security sector.

“Sarawak has several notable achievements. For example, next year it will export its own pineapple variety, SG-1, for the first time to China and Singapore,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) regarding claims that Sarawak had been marginalised in food security projects and the ministry’s targets for boosting local food production.

Arthur said the MAFS has clear targets for other commodities, including boosting local corn production by 30 per cent by 2040 and onion production by 30 per cent by 2030.

He added that the federal government is confident Sarawak could become a key zone for national food security, reducing reliance on imported food.

He said food security-related programmes in Sarawak align with the 13th Malaysia Plan and the state’s Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030).

The pineapple sector has also been strengthened under the East Malaysia High Impact Pineapple Industry Modernisation and Empowerment Project, offering Sarawakians opportunities across the entire pineapple value chain.

“This encompasses the entire value chain, from production, marketing, and downstream product development to waste utilisation, mechanisation, and automation, all aimed at boosting productivity and enhancing the competitiveness of the industry.

“To advance the goal of making Sarawak the country’s largest rice bowl by 2030, priority is being given to the implementation of 10 development projects and the upgrading of irrigation and drainage infrastructure, with a total investment of RM271.89 million,” he said.

He said this in his reply to an original question from Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong) regarding the government’s strategy to position Sarawak as a national food security hub, in line with the successful execution of PCDS 2030 and the completion of the National Food Security Policy Action Plan 2021-2025. - Bernama