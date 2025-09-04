Sarawak urged to boost FM contractor registrations for construction sector

KUCHING: The Works Ministry is encouraging more Sarawak construction companies to register as facility management contractors to address the state’s low participation in this sector.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi revealed that Sarawak has only 17 registered FM companies out of approximately 460 nationwide.

He attributed this disparity to lower awareness about facility management opportunities rather than differing registration requirements across states.

The ministry is conducting engagement sessions to promote awareness and help construction industry players recognize FM sector opportunities.

Nanta confirmed that the current shortage hasn’t disrupted construction projects but noted that more contractors would create healthier competition.

Increased competition would lead to more competitive service pricing through normal supply and demand dynamics.

The Construction Industry Development Board is implementing several initiatives to develop the FM sector nationwide.

These initiatives include FM contractor registration, certification programs, training module development, and the launch of Life Cycle Costing Software.

CIDB is also developing the Construction Industry Standard for Facility Management to standardize best practices across Malaysia.

This standardization will ensure professional maintenance and asset management that meets international quality standards. – Bernama