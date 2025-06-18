MIRI: The Sarawak government has pledged to connect all, or at least most, rural communities in the state to the road network by 2030, as part of an infrastructure push supported by nine regional development agencies.

State Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said each agency has been allocated RM1.5 billion, stressing that the funds must be used efficiently and without delay.

“It becomes an issue if these allocations are not spent. Our Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expects the funds to be used promptly.

“When people are aware of these allocations, they expect action, improved roads, better access and better livelihoods. If not, they’ll take to social media to express their frustration,” he said.

Speaking at a Highland Development Agency (HDA) planning session here today, Uggah urged government departments to resolve project delays through on-the-ground coordination.

HDA, one of the agencies driving the state’s rural transformation agenda, has already committed RM1 billion to infrastructure and economic initiatives, with the remaining RM500 million expected to be utilised by mid-2026.

He noted that much of Baram, in the Miri Division, still relies on former logging roads, many of which require urgent upgrades, maintenance or replacement of wooden bridges.

“The situation is complex. We must find a long-term solution for road maintenance,” he said, adding that he will lead a Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) team to Bario in July for an on-site assessment.

Beyond connectivity, Uggah highlighted Bario’s untapped economic potential in agriculture and tourism, particularly in coffee and passion fruit cultivation, buffalo farming and handicrafts.

He also noted the potential for buffalo milk cheese production, referencing a pilot project at the Meragang breeding station in Limbang.

“There’s a large population of wild buffaloes owned by locals. I suggest looking into domesticating them,” he said.

Uggah also urged local communities and agencies to leverage the region’s rich cultural heritage to develop sustainable tourism.

Among those in attendance at the session were Baram MP Datuk Anyie Ngau, Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, Marudi assemblyman Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau and Regional Corridor Development Authority (RECODA) chief executive officer Datuk Ismawi Ismuni.