Saudi, Malaysian Foreign Ministers hold talks at ASEAN-GCC Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on the sidelines of the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

During the closed-door meeting, the two ministers discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and exchanged views on pressing geopolitical issues of mutual concern.

Both leaders reviewed the progress of cooperation in eight areas under the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council (SMCC) bilateral mechanism.

The areas are politics, trade and investment, security, defence and military, education, religious affairs, energy and environment, and socio-culture.

Both ministers also reiterated their strong commitment to ensure key initiatives under the SMCC are not only implemented effectively, but also monitored regularly to achieve the desired outcomes.

The foreign ministers also exchanged views about the latest developments impacting the respective regions including the Palestinian cause as well as on international issues of mutual interest.

The high-level summit, hosted by Malaysia as ASEAN Chair, brought together leaders from both regional blocs to strengthen cooperation across political, economic and security domains.

The ASEAN-GCC Summit, held in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit, served as a strategic platform for interregional dialogue and collaboration, amid growing global uncertainties and evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Malaysia holds the ASEAN 2025 chairmanship under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.