SBAN and MBAN ink deal to boost Sarawak angel investment ecosystem

KUCHING: The Sarawak Business Angel Network (SBAN) has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Malaysian Business Angel Network (MBAN) to strengthen angel investment opportunities in the state.

The partnership aims to link Sarawak’s investor community with national and regional networks while improving access to high-quality deals.

Sarawak Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development II Datuk Ripin Lamat witnessed the signing ceremony during SBAN’s official launch.

SBAN chairman Datuk Patrick Liew and MBAN president Peter Wee represented their respective organisations at the event.

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah described SBAN’s formation as a bold move to cultivate local angel investors.

He emphasised the importance of supporting homegrown startups and expanding Sarawak’s innovations beyond state borders.

Abdul Karim also highlighted the role of angel investors in empowering rural entrepreneurs, women-led businesses, and indigenous innovators.

He urged investors to consider both financial returns and social impact when backing startups.

A panel discussion titled “Building a Robust Angel Investment Ecosystem” featured insights from industry leaders including SDEC CEO Datuk Sudarnoto Osman.

Other panellists included Cradle Group CEO Norman Matthieu Vanhaecke, SBAN’s Liew, and MBAN’s Wee.

The event underscored Sarawak’s commitment to fostering a dynamic startup ecosystem through strategic collaborations. - Bernama