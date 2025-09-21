School feeding schemes vital lifeline for children

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s school feeding and food aid schemes remain a lifeline for vulnerable children, but they cannot end malnutrition or “hidden hunger” without stronger design, closer monitoring and sustained support, said dietitian Rozanna M. Rosly.

Government initiatives such as the Rancangan Makanan Tambahan, School Milk Programme and food basket schemes aim to improve diets, support growth and keep children in school.

They typically provide daily meals, milk or dry staples and in some cases include nutrition lessons or healthier canteen menus.

“Such initiatives are valuable. They reduce underweight issues, improve attendance and encourage better eating habits.

“For many children, they are the only reliable source of nutrient-dense food during the day.”

She said past evaluations of feeding schemes showed reductions in underweight issues and wastage, with modest improvements in stunting among primary pupils.

She added that newer models pairing nutrition education with healthier menus have improved eating habits and classroom performance.

Meanwhile, in Sabah and among Orang Asli communities, food baskets combined with parental nutrition lessons have led to gains in weight and height indicators.

“These results show consistent access to nutritious food helps children grow and think better,” Rozanna noted.

“But they also reveal the limits of short-term aid.”

Weight responds more quickly than height, she explained, as stunting and micronutrient deficiencies need long-term, diverse diets. Milk boosts calcium and protein but does little for iron, zinc or vitamin A unless fortified. Food baskets, meanwhile, often rely heavily on rice, flour and oil, offering calories but little variety.

She said implementation issues further blunt impact. Some schools face irregular deliveries, small portions or poor-quality meals. In remote areas, logistics and cultural food preferences pose hurdles. Without monitoring, food may be shared or skipped.

“Nutrition education is important, but household diets, poverty, sanitation and infectious diseases also shape growth. Food aid alone cannot fix these.”

Rozanna said coverage gaps remain. Most schemes target primary pupils, leaving adolescents unsupported despite ongoing needs. Orang Asli and other vulnerable groups often face patchy access.

She stressed the answer is not to scale back but to strengthen support.

She urged inclusion of more protein-rich and fortified foods, expansion to secondary schools and regular growth monitoring. Training canteen staff, setting quality standards and securing stable funding would also improve reliability.

“Combining food provision with nutrition education for children and parents helps reduce waste and boosts acceptance. We need stronger oversight to ensure meals meet nutritional standards and that children actually consume them.”

Rozana said without deeper reforms the nation risks raising a generation of children who may have enough to eat, but not enough to thrive.