SCORE’s AI integration strengthens counter-terrorism, says FM Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: The innovative integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the Southeast Asia Regional Centre for Counter-Terrorism (SEARCTT) Centre of Research Excellence and Online Repository (SCORE) will play a pivotal role in combating terrorism, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad said terrorism, in all its forms, transcends border, race and religion; disrupting peace, destabilising economies, and fracturing the social fabric of nations.

“As terrorist groups continue to evolve and adopt increasingly sophisticated tactics, our response must also be innovative and adaptive.

“This is where SCORE comes in. What truly sets it apart, is the innovative integration of artificial intelligence technology. In a fast-paced environment where timely action is critical, this AI-driven approach empowers users to stay ahead of emerging threats and trends.

“While terrorists have often sought to exploit technology to threaten and disrupt us, we are turning the tables by using advanced AI to fight back,“ he said during his speech at the launch of SCORE on Monday.

The speech was delivered on his behalf by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

SCORE, an initiative by SEARCTT, is envisioned as a premier knowledge hub, delivering cutting-edge research and critical analysis on pressing global security challenges.

Beyond hosting an extensive array of local content, the platform actively encourages contribution from experts and practitioners worldwide.

According to Mohamad, SCORE’s capabilities allow it to generate concise summaries of articles and reports, enabling practitioners, policymakers and researchers to access relevant information quickly and efficiently.

“By streamlining the search and retrieval process, AI ensures users can cut through the overwhelming volume of data, and focus on the insights most pertinent to their work.

“This not only saves valuable time, but also enhances the decision-making process by providing rapid access to key information,“ he said.

Mohamad emphasised that the national level data repository is a critical pillar of our broader strategy to strengthen Malaysia’s security framework.

“By offering a centralised platform, we are ensuring that our security personnel are equipped with the necessary tools to anticipate, understand and respond. An approach such as this fosters greater collaboration across sectors, as information is no longer isolated in silos, but readily shared.

“Hence, we must remember, that no single nation can adequately address challenges, such as terrorism and violent extremism alone,“ he said.

He added terrorist networks tend to exploit the porousness of borders, leveraging the interconnectedness between countries to spread their radical ideologies, recruit foreign terrorist fighters, and launch sophisticated cyber threats.

“These challenges that we face are immense, complex and deeply intertwined across national boundaries. As many of you would agree, that a coordinated-and-collective effort is crucial towards effectively countering these bad actors.

“Indeed, enhancing international cooperation is key. By making SCORE accessible to our partners, we are not just sharing information – we are sharing the burden of tackling the ever-evolving threats we all face.

“SCORE stands ready to play an invaluable role, not only for Malaysia, but for the entire Southeast Asian region and beyond.”