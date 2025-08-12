Trump to test Putin’s stance on Ukraine as Europe scrambles

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump described his upcoming Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin as a “feel-out meeting” to explore potential solutions for ending the Ukraine war.

European leaders are privately concerned that Trump and Putin may push Ukraine into unacceptable compromises.

Trump criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for rejecting territorial concessions, calling his stance bothersome.

The summit marks the first direct talks between the two leaders since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

EU leaders reaffirmed Ukraine’s right to sovereignty, warning against forced territorial changes.

Trump hinted at possible land swaps but insisted Putin must end the war.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for urgent virtual talks with European leaders ahead of the summit.

EU foreign ministers discussed further sanctions on Russia, ruling out concessions without a full ceasefire.

Zelensky warned against rewarding Russia, stating that concessions only embolden aggression.

US Ambassador to NATO suggested Zelensky could join the Alaska talks, though Trump remained noncommittal.

The Kremlin demands Ukraine withdraw from contested regions and abandon NATO aspirations as peace conditions.

Russian forces recently claimed control of Fedorivka village in eastern Ukraine amid escalating hostilities. - AFP