IPOH: No new developments have been reported in the search for Malaysian Army (TDM) personnel, who went missing after being swept away by a strong current, while crossing Sungai Merah in the Royal Belum Forest, on Nov 30.

Gerik police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said that the search for Lance Corporal Ahmad Zulhilmi Ahmad Tamizi, from the 22nd Commando Regiment at Iskandar Camp in Mersing, Johor, is ongoing in the vicinity of the incident site at Sungai Merah, and along Sungai Perak.

“The police and military personnel are continuing their search efforts, and at this point, we have not discussed halting the operation, despite it having a set timeframe,“ he said, when contacted by Bernama, today.

On Dec 3, TDM confirmed the disappearance of two personnel during a patrol in Operation Kota Echo/Foxtrot Series 6/2024, which took place around 8 am.

While seven other members of the unit were found safe by 12.30 pm on the same day, Ahmad Zulhilmi and Lance Corporal Mohd Afandi Jahwin, from the 21st Commando Regiment at Sungai Udang Camp in Melaka, were missing.

However, the remains of Mohd Afandi, from Matu, Sarawak, were discovered on Dec 1.

Zulkifli urged the public to refrain from making any speculation regarding the incident.

“I call on all parties to allow the authorities the space they need to continue the search operation, and we remain hopeful that the missing individual will be found as soon as possible,“ he said.