Second-hand success story

SEBERANG PERAI: A man found his luck taking a turn for the better when he posted a picture of a second-hand freezer for sale seven years ago.

In 2018, Radhi Razali, 51, was looking for buyers to offload his freezer and that was when he discovered a new business opportunity. He found that with the right items many people were willing to accept used goods.

“I posted a picture of a freezer on a website that hosts second-hand items,” he said, adding that he started his business with a small capital of RM700.

He said the response was encouraging, so he decided to try selling used furniture.

“I began to trade in furniture, electrical appliances, bicycles and essentially, goods that have a sales value.”

Radhi said he started sourcing for more used items and selling them for a small profit online. Initially, he sourced and kept his stock in his own home and business premises.

However, he soon found it challenging to secure funds and deliver the goods to his customers.

To overcome financial constraints, he saved his profits, diversified his offerings and rented a shoplot in Taman Tun Hussin. However, it was not until the Movement Control Order in 2020 that his business started growing.

“Many businesses were closing down, and by then my friends knew I was selling second-hand items. So, I helped some friends to dispose of their belongings to raise some cash. The business took off from there.”

In 2021, he opened a larger outlet in Seberang Jaya and called it RR Sinar Gemilang.

He said the industry has a high demand and his experience in the business gave him the confidence to continue, along with support from his wife who is his inspiration.

Radhi also said he sourced products that were in good condition and sells them at half the price of new products.

“I will clean the items carefully and ensure that they comply with Islamic standards as most of my customers are Muslims.

“If someone wanted to rent out his apartment or a room in his home, he would look for me to purchase second-hand goods such as beds, closets, fans, washing machines and others to furnish the room. That will save him a lot of money.

“Or, if someone needs tables or chairs, or plates and utensils to start a business, I have that too.”

Radhi said before he ventured into selling used goods he owned a cafe and car wash outlet but had to close them down due to worker shortage. He now plans to further expand his business and is looking for a warehouse to stock his items.

He added that he promotes his business through Facebook and WhatsApp, offering low prices to attract customers.

RR Sinar Gemilang opens daily from 8am to 9pm and Radhi can be contacted at 018-260-4152.