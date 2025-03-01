PETALING JAYA: Chaos erupted at a restaurant in Sandakan at Batu 3 at 9.11am this morning when a 29-year-old man armed with a parang and a hammer went on a violent rampage, injuring five people.

According to New Straits Times, Sandakan district police chief assistant commissioner Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek confirmed that police swiftly responded to a distress call, dispatching a patrol unit to the scene.

“Upon arrival, police officers managed to apprehend and subdue the 29-year-old local suspect,“ he was quoted as saying.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect, armed with a machete and a hammer, suddenly attacked the victims who were inside the restaurant.”

The victims, aged between 34 and 63, included two men and three women who were inside the restaurant when the attack occurred.

He stated, “The suspect, who was uninjured, has been taken to the police station. The motive behind the incident is still under investigation, and we urge the public to come forward with any information regarding this matter.”

The injured individuals were rushed to the Duchess of Kent Hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.