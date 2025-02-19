Secondary school alternative certificate out on Feb 26

PUTRAJAYA: The Secondary School Alternative Certificate (SASM) 2024 for students with special education needs (MBPK) will be issued on Feb 26 and can be obtained from their respective schools from 10 am.

The Education Ministry said that the Secondary School Alternative Assessment (PASM) for these students was completed on Jan 7.

“A total of 4,886 MBPK from 841 schools nationwide have completed schooling for the 2024/2025 academic session and are eligible to receive the certificate.

“The Education Ministry remains committed to ensuring equity and equality in education for all students as outlined in the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025,” it said in a statement today.

It also said that SASM is a reflection of the ministry’s ‘pendidikan manusiawi’ or humanising education agenda, which aims to ensure no child is left behind in having access to quality education.