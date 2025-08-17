Security guard collects recyclables at dumpsite to support family

GUA MUSANG: For the past two years, Wan Azli Wan Abdullah has endured the foul smell of rubbish while scavenging for recyclables to supplement his income.

The 37-year-old security guard works part-time at a dumpsite near Kampung Kundur to make ends meet.

“With a salary of RM1,700 a month, it’s just not enough to cover living expenses, especially with rising costs. That’s why I took this job, even if people look down on me,” he said.

“I don’t mind what others say. I just want to earn halal money to support my wife and children, aged four to 10,” he told reporters at the dumpsite.

Among the items he collects are plastic bottles and cans, which he later sells to scrap dealers.

Wan Azli, a resident of Kampung Rahmat, takes pride in his work despite being labelled a rubbish collector.

“I will spend the week collecting all these items before selling them to scrap dealers,” he explained.

“The most valuable items are copper, which I can sell for RM25 per kg, while beverage cans go for RM3 and plastic bottles for RM0.40 per kg.”

His efforts earn him up to RM400 a month, helping ease his family’s financial burden.

He dedicates four days a week to collecting and sorting waste, working from 8 am until noon.

“Sometimes my father-in-law, Hassan Sudin, 58, joins me in collecting these used items,” he shared.

Nearly 20 others also rely on the dumpsite for their livelihood, highlighting the struggles faced by low-income earners. - Bernama