Security tightened at nation’s LNG hubs after threats: DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has confirmed that Petronas’ liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Sarawak and Sabah have been placed under heightened security after receiving threatening messages from a phone number registered in Indonesia.

The alert was raised when a Petronas employee at the company’s headquarters received an alarming SMS warning that LNG plants would be set on fire if demands made by the sender were not met.

“The threatening messages came from Indonesia, but who exactly was behind them is still under police investigation. As a precaution, the National Security Council (NSC) has ordered security to be strengthened at all LNG facilities in Bintulu and Sabah since the threats only referred to LNG in general.”

Fadillah was speaking after launching the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security here yesterday.

He said the individual had issued a demand, and when it was ignored threatened to attack Malaysia’s LNG infrastructure.

“He asked for an answer, but when no response was given, he threatened to burn our LNG, though it is unclear which facility he was referring to.”

Fadillah said the government is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness as LNG installations are classified as critical national assets vital to both the economy and energy security.

On Monday, the NSC said all facilities in Bintulu had been instructed to immediately tighten security. It said the directive was intended to allow security forces and relevant agencies to conduct swift investigations and ensure readiness in case the threats materialise.

The council also reminded the public not to speculate on the matter, adding that official updates would be issued as the situation develops.

IGP Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed that security measures were immediately reinforced at Petronas LNG sites nationwide.

He said the employee who received the SMS had lodged a police report, enabling investigators to begin tracing the source of the threats.

“Police, including contingents nationwide, are working to enhance security at all Petronas LNG facilities. We are ensuring that the situation remains under control,” he said during a blood donation campaign held in conjunction with the 218th Police Day celebration.

Malaysia is one of the world’s top exporters of LNG. In 2023, it was ranked as the fifth-largest LNG exporter globally, after Russia, Qatar, Australia and the United States, with exports of about 26.75 million tonnes.