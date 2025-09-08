Segamat earthquake damages 15 government buildings, RM550,500 repairs

SEGAMAT: Fifteen government buildings have sustained minor damage following a series of weak earthquakes that struck the district between August 24 and 30.

Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan confirmed the estimated repair cost stands at RM550,500.

The Segamat Public Works Department completed inspections on September 3, assessing structures including Segamat Hospital and the Bandar Putra Health Clinic.

Other affected buildings include Segamat Community College, the District Kadi Office, several schools, and government staff quarters.

Ahmad Maslan explained that most damage involved existing cracks that widened due to the earthquake tremors.

He assured that the damage remains minor and does not compromise the structural integrity of any buildings.

All inspected buildings are deemed safe for continued use and pose no immediate safety risk to occupants.

Building users have been instructed to monitor their surroundings and report any new findings directly to the Public Works Department.

The deputy minister made these statements during a press conference after receiving a disaster briefing and visiting the affected sites.

The earthquake sequence prompted comprehensive safety evaluations across Segamat’s public infrastructure.

Ahmad Maslan also confirmed that repair work would be funded through allocations from the relevant ministries.

The department is providing technical support to ensure all repair processes proceed smoothly.

Segamat JKR is currently preparing detailed reports and repair work proposals while continuing to monitor road and bridge assets.

Inspections have confirmed no damage to roads and bridges across 325 kilometres of federal roads and 242.11 kilometres of state roads.

All 71 bridges and flyovers within the earthquake radius remain structurally sound.

Ahmad explained that seismic factors have been incorporated into government building and bridge designs since September 2017.

New structures under the 12th Malaysia Plan use high-quality materials designed for local seismicity levels.

The Segamat District Office has received 62 reports of minor damage to private homes and two suraus.

Loss estimates for these private properties have not yet been finalised. – Bernama