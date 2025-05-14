PETALING JAYA: A man has been arrested after he was caught allegedly spying on a woman in the toilet of a Bandar Putra restaurant in Johor on May 4.

Segamat district police chief, Superintendent Ahmad Zamry Marinsah, said the suspect in his 20s had used his mobile phone to record the victim at around 10.38pm.

“The woman noticed suspicious movement and then spotted a phone pointed towards her while in the toilet.

“She immediately exited and lodged a report,” he told New Straits Times.

Following the report, police arrested the suspect on May 9 and discovered approximately 16,000 images of women stored in his phone, alongside two videos believed to have been secretly recorded while women were using the toilet.

The case is being investigated under Sections 377D and 292 of the Penal Code for gross indecency and possession of obscene materials.

He urged the public to stay alert in public areas and to report any suspicious activity immediately.