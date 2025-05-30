KUALA KRAI: A catfish farming project spearheaded by the Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) of Kampung Kuala Pertang is gaining strong market traction, proving the potential of rural communities in generating new grassroots economic opportunities.

Implemented under the Sejahtera Komuniti MADANI (SejaTi MADANI) initiative, the aquaculture project not only provides an additional source of income for the villagers but also has the potential to serve as a foundation for a more structured development of micro-enterprises in the future.

According to Kampung Kuala Pertang JPKKP chairman Adnan Mat Yassin, the project which began in mid-January with RM100,000 in funding from the government saw its first harvest on May 1.

“We kicked off the project by releasing 39,000 catfish fry into eight canvas ponds. We began selling the first harvest on May 1, and in just two weeks, sales reached 35 kilogrammes, generating nearly RM1,000 in income.

“Demand keeps rising, not just from locals but also from school canteen operators and restaurants around Kuala Krai. We can barely keep up,” he told Bernama when met in Kampung Kuala Pertang recently.

Adnan said the catfish is sold at RM8 per kilogramme or RM9 per kilogramme if cleaned.

While they have yet to estimate the overall profit as the first harvest is still ongoing, Adnan is confident the project has the potential to grow and serve as a starting point for a new rural economy.

“Right now, our focus is on ensuring the first harvest runs smoothly. From there, we’ll evaluate the actual potential of expanding this project into a structured small enterprise,” he said, expressing optimism that the project could enhance the participants’ skills and economic growth.

Assisted by 12 other committee members, he also plans to use part of the sales revenue to expand the number of ponds or start a second breeding cycle in July.

Baharum Mat Daud, head of freshwater fish farming monitoring in Kampung Kuala Pertang said a total of 11 canvas ponds are used for the project, eight for the main cultivation and three for sorting fish according to their size and weight.

“Each day, around 11 kilogrammes of pellet feed are used to maintain the healthy growth of the catfish. The maintenance isn’t too difficult, we just need to make sure the ponds are clean and the water is changed when necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, housewife Kartini Ahmad, 52, said the project has made it easier for her to get fresh catfish without needing to go into town. Before, if we wanted to eat catfish, we had to wait for mobile vendors to come by, and even then, catfish wasn’t always available. Now, it’s just 500 metres away from home, fresh and affordable,” she said.

Factory worker Mohd Abdul Khalid Mohammad, 54, hopes the catfish farming project will continue, as its spillover benefits are enjoyed by the local community.

SejaTi MADANI is a MADANI Government initiative aimed at stimulating economic activities at the community level and raising income by providing up to RM100,000 in funding to eligible communities.

The programme is part of the broader Madani Economy framework, focused on improving the people’s well-being by raising income floors and strengthening local economies.