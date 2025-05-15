SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is targeting to reduce the state’s unemployment rate to 2.0 per cent by the end of 2025, from 2.2 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

State Human Resources and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman V. Papparaidu said that to achieve this goal, various initiatives are being implemented to provide job opportunities and infrastructure, particularly in sourcing skilled workers.

“Currently, the state government is actively conducting career carnival roadshows even at the district level to assist job seekers.

“In addition, we are also arranging meetings with several large companies, including multinationals, to create high-impact job opportunities,“ he told reporters after the 2025 Selangor state-level Labour Day celebration at Bangunan Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah here today.

Papparaidu added that more than 3,000 job seekers were assisted last year through job carnivals held in each district.

On May 9, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that Malaysia’s labour market continued to record stable progress in the first quarter of 2025, with key indicators showing an increase in the number of employed persons and labour force participation rate, while the unemployment rate declined.

Mohd Uzir said at the state level, the Federal Territory of Putrajaya recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 1.8 per cent, followed by Melaka and Penang (1.9 per cent each) and Selangor (2.2 per cent).